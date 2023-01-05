Cwm LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,834,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,598 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $53,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,507,000 after purchasing an additional 275,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,072,000 after acquiring an additional 619,875 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,195 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.7% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,130,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,511,000 after purchasing an additional 823,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,442 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $28.90. 206,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,365. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average is $29.11.

