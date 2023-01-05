CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,577 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 3.9% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock opened at $91.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.28. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

