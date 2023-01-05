CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Trading Up 2.4%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.08 and last traded at $30.72. Approximately 10,785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 759,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.99.

CVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered CVR Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.50.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in CVR Energy by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 261,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 26,154 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in CVR Energy by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 102,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 51,821 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $957,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

