CV SHOTS Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $19.51 Million (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. CV SHOTS has a total market capitalization of $19.51 million and $69.96 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CV SHOTS has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CV SHOTS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.



CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS launched on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.0068885 USD and is up 8.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $140.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CV SHOTS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

