Crypterium Price Reaches $0.0723 (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Crypterium has a market cap of $6.81 million and $364,702.46 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypterium has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Crypterium token can currently be purchased for about $0.0723 or 0.00000429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypterium Token Profile

Crypterium launched on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,800,282 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,206,306 tokens. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com.

Crypterium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

