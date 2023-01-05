Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Crown Castle accounts for 0.8% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $18,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 15.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 163.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 149,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 49.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 15,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Crown Castle to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

CCI stock traded down $2.90 on Thursday, reaching $140.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,246. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $199.97. The company has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.28%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

