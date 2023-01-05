Crossroads Impact (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Crossroads Impact Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRSS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 1,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Crossroads Impact Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04.

About Crossroads Impact

(Get Rating)

Crossroads Impact Corp., a holding company, focuses on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. The company, through its subsidiary, Capital Plus Financial, a certified community development financial institution and certified B-Corp, supports Hispanic homeownership with a long term and fixed rate single family mortgage product.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crossroads Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossroads Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.