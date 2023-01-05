CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stephens upped their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $604.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director George Bruce sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 906.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

