Critical Survey: RLI (NYSE:RLI) vs. Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG)

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) and Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RLI and Trean Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get RLI alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLI $1.18 billion 5.10 $279.35 million $12.69 10.43 Trean Insurance Group $217.69 million 1.41 $19.33 million $0.52 11.52

RLI has higher revenue and earnings than Trean Insurance Group. RLI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trean Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLI 34.98% 17.73% 4.61% Trean Insurance Group 9.67% 5.17% 1.40%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares RLI and Trean Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

RLI has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trean Insurance Group has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.2% of RLI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of RLI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for RLI and Trean Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLI 0 2 1 0 2.33 Trean Insurance Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

RLI currently has a consensus price target of $132.67, indicating a potential upside of 0.19%. Trean Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 62.77%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than RLI.

Summary

RLI beats Trean Insurance Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RLI

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile. It also offers coverages for security guards and in the areas of onshore energy-related businesses and environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and professional liability coverages focuses on providing errors and omission coverage to small to medium-sized design, technical, computer, and miscellaneous professionals. This segment provides commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance to local, intermediate and long haul truckers, public transportation entities, and other types of specialty commercial automobile risks; incidental and related insurance coverages; inland marine coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability and coverages, employment practice liability, and for various classes of risks, including public and private businesses; and healthcare liability and home business insurance products. The company's Property segment offers commercial property, cargo, hull, protection and indemnity, marine liability, inland marine, homeowners' and dwelling fire, and other property insurance products. Its Surety segment offers commercial surety bonds for medium to large-sized businesses; small bonds for businesses and individuals; and bonds for small to medium-sized contractors. The company also underwrites various reinsurance coverages. It markets its products through branch offices, brokers, carrier partners, and underwriting and independent agents. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

About Trean Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through program partners and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.