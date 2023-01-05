Critical Contrast: Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) versus Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNPIY)

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Rating) and Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNPIY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Huaneng Power International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and Huaneng Power International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Power Technologies $1.76 million 15.57 -$18.87 million ($0.38) -1.29 Huaneng Power International $32.09 billion 0.23 -$1.65 billion ($6.60) -2.81

Risk & Volatility

Ocean Power Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Huaneng Power International. Huaneng Power International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ocean Power Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huaneng Power International has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and Huaneng Power International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Huaneng Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and Huaneng Power International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Power Technologies -944.62% -32.25% -29.99% Huaneng Power International -6.60% -10.78% -3.10%

Summary

Ocean Power Technologies beats Huaneng Power International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in offshore locations. The company also provides hybrid PowerBuoy products; subsea battery systems; and software, controls, sensors, integration services, and marine installation services. In addition, it offers distributed offshore power and communications for remote surface and subsea applications in markets, such as defense and security, offshore oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind. Further, the company provides Wave Adaptive Modular Vessel (WAM-V) technology, which enables roaming capabilities for uncrewed maritime systems in waters; leases WAM-V robotics and access information; maritime domain awareness solutions; and strategic consulting services. Additionally, it offers offshore data collection, integration, analytics, and real time communication for various applications. The company serves public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects. The company also generates power from gas turbine, hydro, wind, photovoltaic, coal-fired, and biomass resources. In addition, it is involved in the sale of coal ash and lime; cargo loading and storage; port, warehousing, and conveying activities; photovoltaic power generation projects development and construction; and provision of thermal energy and cold energy services, as well as thermal heating services. Further, the company engages in the repair and maintenance of power equipment; supply of steam and hot water; plumbing pipe installation and repair; and energy engineering construction activities. Additionally, it is involved in the provision of transportation services; construction and operation of electricity distribution networks and heating pipe networks; energy supply, energy transmission, and substation project contracting activities; cargo handling and transportation; and port management, investment, and development activities. The company engages in the management of industrial water and waste, as well as provides environment engineering, and information technology and management consulting services. It also sells raw and processed coal; and offers central heat and desalinated water services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a controlled generating capacity of 118,695 megawatts and an equity-based installed capacity of 103,875 megawatts. Huaneng Power International, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

