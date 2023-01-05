CRH (NYSE:CRH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Redburn Partners

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
CRH has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.19) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.19) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.
CRH Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CRH has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $54.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CRH (CRH)
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- GE HealthCare Technologies Soars As GE Legacy Business Plummets
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
- 3 Health Care Stocks Paying Reliable Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.