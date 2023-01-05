Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $380.00

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $380.00 and last traded at $380.79, with a volume of 1424 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $403.49.

CACC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $477.00 to $364.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a current ratio of 15.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.64.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $13.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.17 by $0.19. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 47.34%. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.58, for a total transaction of $441,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,133,377.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CACC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 251.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

