Covenant Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $72.93 Million (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Covenant token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00006049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Covenant has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $72.93 million and approximately $156,841.72 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Covenant Profile

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,567,751 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

