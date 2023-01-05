Covea Finance Takes $45 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Covea Finance purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 174,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $45,003,000. Danaher accounts for about 2.4% of Covea Finance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 98,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Danaher by 3.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 184,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.2% during the third quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR opened at $266.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.46. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $310.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

