Covea Finance Takes $32.20 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Covea Finance purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 297,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,198,000. Canadian National Railway accounts for 1.7% of Covea Finance’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 20.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,888,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI opened at $120.98 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CNI. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.15.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.