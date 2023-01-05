Covea Finance Takes $13.69 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Covea Finance purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 56,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,688,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 72.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $296.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.60. The company has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.90.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.