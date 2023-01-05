Covea Finance Purchases Shares of 73,403 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Covea Finance purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,399,000. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 1.4% of Covea Finance’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.43.

NYSE ROP opened at $442.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $488.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $428.46 and its 200 day moving average is $409.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.11%.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

