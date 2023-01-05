Covea Finance Purchases Shares of 188,184 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Covea Finance purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 188,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,127,000. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.5% of Covea Finance’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Price Performance

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $169.17 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $191.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.