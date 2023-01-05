Covea Finance Purchases 41,000 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Covea Finance grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,846,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,839,000 after acquiring an additional 365,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,692 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 5,658,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.94.

Insider Transactions at Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

In related news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $101,524.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,206.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $29.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $32.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.65.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.