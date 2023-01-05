Covea Finance Invests $9.93 Million in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Covea Finance acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,934,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,120,000 after acquiring an additional 40,090 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ITW opened at $220.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.38 and its 200 day moving average is $204.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.