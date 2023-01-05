Covea Finance Invests $12.44 Million in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Covea Finance purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,438,000. Covea Finance owned approximately 0.05% of Rockwell Automation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 48,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.56.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.3 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $260.53 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $345.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $259.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.22%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

