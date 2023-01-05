Covea Finance Has $20.35 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Covea Finance raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $270.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $355.70. The company has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a PE ratio of 71.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Barclays increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

