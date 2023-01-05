Covea Finance Grows Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Covea Finance increased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,533 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 245.4% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after buying an additional 11,219,544 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Datadog by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,665,000 after buying an additional 360,371 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,470,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,900,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,322,000 after acquiring an additional 168,230 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $68.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.50. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.45 and a fifty-two week high of $184.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $552,215.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 159,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 296,965 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,592.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 605,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,798,340.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $552,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 159,429 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and sold 198,524 shares valued at $14,942,927. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.