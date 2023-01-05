Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $250,000 Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Reinsurance Group of America makes up 0.6% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 761,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,293,000 after buying an additional 13,799 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.60.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE RGA traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,681. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $97.61 and a twelve month high of $148.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $2.26. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.