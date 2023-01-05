Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 52,997 Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Hello Group makes up about 0.6% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOMO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hello Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Hello Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hello Group by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hello Group in the first quarter valued at $66,000. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MOMO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.50. 16,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,055,022. Hello Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $454.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 25.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOMO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

