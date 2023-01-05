Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $259,000 in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Vivint Smart Home comprises about 0.6% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VVNT. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 95.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 138,854 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 8.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 249.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 132,494 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VVNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $7.90 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vivint Smart Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Vivint Smart Home Stock Performance

Shares of VVNT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.91. 6,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,721. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $11.93. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $439.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

