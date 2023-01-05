Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,923 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $83,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $456.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $491.60 and its 200-day moving average is $501.20. The company has a market cap of $202.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

