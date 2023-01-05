Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Reduced by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,291 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $456.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $202.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

