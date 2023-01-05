Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,839 shares during the quarter. Republic Services makes up about 8.6% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $20,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.80. 16,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,938. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.88.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

