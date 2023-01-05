Contrasting Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) & Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN)

Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN – Get Rating) and Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diamond Wellness and Mannatech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Wellness $9.68 million 0.00 -$5.59 million N/A N/A Mannatech $159.76 million 0.20 $9.84 million $2.26 7.63

Mannatech has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Wellness.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Diamond Wellness has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mannatech has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

24.9% of Mannatech shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Diamond Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Mannatech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Wellness and Mannatech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Wellness N/A N/A N/A Mannatech 3.24% 20.94% 7.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Diamond Wellness and Mannatech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mannatech beats Diamond Wellness on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond Wellness

Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. It offers flavored and unflavored oils; vaping pens and additives; edibles, such as chewable gummies and lollipops; capsules; beverage energy/relaxation shots; topical application creams in various concentrations; dog and cat wellness products in various dosages and delivery formats; skin care, bath, and body products; and hemp flowers. The company provides its products under various brands, including Diamond CBD, Chill, Relax, MediPets, and Meds BioTech, as well as various other brands. It sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas.

