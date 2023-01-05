Continuum Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $122.75 Million (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. Continuum Finance has a market capitalization of $122.75 million and $562.27 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Continuum Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0563 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded down 79.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Continuum Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Continuum Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

