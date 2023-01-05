Connective Portfolio Management LLC Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.8% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 15,244 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Libra Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 2,814 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 349,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $164,850,000 after buying an additional 14,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $456.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $491.60 and a 200 day moving average of $501.20. The company has a market capitalization of $202.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.