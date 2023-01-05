Conflux Trading 2.4% Lower This Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $47.36 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02298174 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,256,449.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

