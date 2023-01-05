Conflux (CFX) Trading 3% Higher Over Last Week

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $47.78 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,843.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00442342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00020899 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.00 or 0.00920180 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00108405 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.36 or 0.00601721 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00257380 BTC.

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02298174 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,256,449.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

