Concordium (CCD) Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Concordium (CCD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, Concordium has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. Concordium has a market capitalization of $43.49 million and approximately $458,457.32 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Concordium coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Concordium

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,227,385,837 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

