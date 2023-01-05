Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $40.74 and last traded at $39.82, with a volume of 29439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.65.

The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 110.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

