Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) traded down 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.24. 53,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,644,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Trading Down 7.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average is $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 70.54%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Resources

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 15,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,997.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,641.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.