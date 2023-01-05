Compass Capital Management Inc. Has $46.62 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,012,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up approximately 4.1% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Fastenal worth $46,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,066,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,204,000 after acquiring an additional 83,096 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 12.2% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 80,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 44.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 55,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 17,043 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 14.0% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,389,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,070,000 after acquiring an additional 415,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $47.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average is $49.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $63.02. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,440 shares of company stock valued at $366,770. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

