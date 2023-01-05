Compass Capital Management Inc. Has $40.78 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,989 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,040 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for about 3.6% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $40,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $58.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.37.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

