Compass Capital Management Inc. Acquires 699 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises 3.8% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $43,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $442.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $428.46 and its 200 day moving average is $409.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.43.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

