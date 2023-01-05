Comparing Digital Locations (OTCMKTS:DLOC) and Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK)

Digital Locations (OTCMKTS:DLOC – Get Rating) and Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Locations and Vivakor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Locations 4,857.35% -7.66% 1,381.29% Vivakor N/A -31.49% -17.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.3% of Vivakor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Digital Locations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Locations 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivakor 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Digital Locations and Vivakor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digital Locations and Vivakor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Locations $20,000.00 30.21 -$13.12 million N/A N/A Vivakor $1.09 million 16.24 -$5.48 million N/A N/A

Vivakor has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Locations.

Summary

Digital Locations beats Vivakor on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Locations

Digital Locations, Inc. operates as an aggregator, developer, and acquirer of small cell sites and cell towers for 5G services. It intends to develop a portfolio of sites to meet the expected demand of growing 5G networks. The company was formerly known as Carbon Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Digital Locations, Inc. in September 2017. Digital Locations, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

About Vivakor

Vivakor, Inc. operates, acquires, and develops clean energy technologies and environmental solutions primarily focused on soil remediation in the United States and Kuwait. It specializes in the remediation of soil and the extraction of hydrocarbons, such as oil from properties contaminated by or laden with heavy crude oil and other hydrocarbon-based substances. The company also owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. In addition, it owns a crude oil storage tank with capacity of 120,000 barrels located near Colorado City, Texas. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

