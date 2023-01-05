Comparing ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) & BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) and ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BioLife Solutions and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLife Solutions -67.70% -7.50% -6.49% ADM Tronics Unlimited -33.97% -68.41% -35.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioLife Solutions and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLife Solutions $119.16 million 6.70 -$7.64 million ($2.48) -7.52 ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.21 million N/A -$1.38 million ($0.02) -3.83

Analyst Ratings

ADM Tronics Unlimited has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioLife Solutions. BioLife Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADM Tronics Unlimited, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BioLife Solutions and ADM Tronics Unlimited, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLife Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $31.20, suggesting a potential upside of 67.20%. Given BioLife Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BioLife Solutions is more favorable than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of BioLife Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

BioLife Solutions has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioLife Solutions beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services. The company was founded by Boris Rubinsky in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Electronics, Chemical, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs. It also provides water-based primers and adhesives; water-based coatings and resins; water-based chemical additives; and anti-static conductive paints, coatings, and other products. In addition, the company offers water-based, adhesive and related topical formulations for use in maxillofacial prosthetic medical applications; and for professional makeup applications primarily for film, TV, and theatrical productions. Further, it provides research, development, regulatory, and engineering services for the design, development, and manufacturing of medical devices, electronics, and other technologies and products, as well as medical electronic therapeutic technology. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey.

