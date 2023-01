Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the November 30th total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 776,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance

Shares of ELP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.76. 3,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,918. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $8.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,558.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 319.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paran√°, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

