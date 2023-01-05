Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the November 30th total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 776,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance

Shares of ELP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.76. 3,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,918. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $8.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,558.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 319.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

