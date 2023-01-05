Coliseum Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MITAU) Trading Up 0.4%

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MITAU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 8,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Coliseum Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coliseum Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,531,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coliseum Acquisition by 65.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 96,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coliseum Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Coliseum Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $57,000.

Coliseum Acquisition Company Profile

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

