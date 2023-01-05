CoinLoan Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $30.23 Million (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $30.23 million and $12,804.36 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinLoan token can currently be purchased for about $6.05 or 0.00035895 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

