Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.
CCEP opened at $55.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $59.86.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
