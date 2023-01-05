Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

CCEP opened at $55.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $59.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after buying an additional 685,745 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

