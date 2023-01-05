Cobak Token (CBK) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 Million

Cobak Token (CBK) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Cobak Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002620 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Cobak Token has a total market capitalization of $31.25 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cobak Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 173.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.77 or 0.00443312 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.21 or 0.02224745 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,107.66 or 0.30285197 BTC.

Cobak Token Token Profile

Cobak Token was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,762,497 tokens. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cobak Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cobak Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cobak Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cobak Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cobak Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cobak Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.