CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) PT Lowered to $220.00 at UBS Group

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CME. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

Shares of CME stock opened at $170.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.58 and its 200-day moving average is $186.81. The stock has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,650,000 after buying an additional 1,104,075 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 208.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after buying an additional 577,700 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $87,735,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,575,330,000 after buying an additional 490,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000,000 after buying an additional 349,520 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

