Clover Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $101,502.27 (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. Clover Finance has a market cap of $53.10 million and $101,502.27 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance was first traded on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

