Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Short Interest Update

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,320,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the November 30th total of 42,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.13.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,050,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $130,587,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at $47,225,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

